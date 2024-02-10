Sensex (    %)
                        
Kedia Construction Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore
Kedia Construction Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 OPM %016.67 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

