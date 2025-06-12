Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kellton Tech edges higher on stock split proposal; board to mull fund raising on June 14

Kellton Tech edges higher on stock split proposal; board to mull fund raising on June 14

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Kellton Tech Solutions added 2.67% to Rs 130.55 after the company announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 14 June 2025, to consider a proposal for sub-division or split of existing equity shares of the company.

During the same meeting, the board will also consider a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity or debt securities. These securities would either be privately placed, allotted on a preferential basis, or placed with qualified institutional investors.

Hyderabad-headquartered Kellton Tech Solutions offers digital solutions, advisory services and serving as systems integrator to over 300 clients globally, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. The company has a global footprint in India, the US, the UK, Ireland, Poland and Singapore with around 1,400 employees.

 

The company had reported 19.77% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.20 crore despite a 15.53% increase in net sales to Rs 286.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

