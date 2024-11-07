Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 0.69 croreNet Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.690.72 -4 OPM %-52.17-43.06 -PBDT-0.19-0.09 -111 PBT-0.21-0.11 -91 NP-0.16-0.11 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content