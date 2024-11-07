Jindal Steel & Power consolidated net profit declines 37.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.46% to Rs 11213.31 croreNet profit of Jindal Steel & Power declined 37.97% to Rs 860.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1387.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.46% to Rs 11213.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12250.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11213.3112250.16 -8 OPM %19.6218.66 -PBDT1909.231987.95 -4 PBT1213.271384.27 -12 NP860.901387.82 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content