KFin Technologies has allotted 15,380 equity shares under ESOP on 27 June 2024. Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 171,30,45,710/- comprising of 17,13,04,571 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 171,31,99,510/- comprising of 17,13,19,951 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.