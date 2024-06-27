Business Standard
Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 1.29%

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3067, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.56% in last one year as compared to a 26.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.27% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3067, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24002.2. The Sensex is at 79096.64, up 0.54%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 5.31% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40822.6, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.47 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3052.75, up 0.79% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 33.56% in last one year as compared to a 26.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.27% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 48.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

