Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Varun Beverages Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1644.2, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 107.2% in last one year as compared to a 26.51% gain in NIFTY and a 9.31% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
Varun Beverages Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1644.2, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24002.2. The Sensex is at 79096.64, up 0.54%. Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 11.85% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56465.2, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.16 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 111.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon