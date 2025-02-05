Business Standard

Khaitan (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 17.89 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 17.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales17.8913.72 30 OPM %8.614.96 -PBDT0.980.06 1533 PBT0.91-0.43 LP NP0.77-0.43 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

