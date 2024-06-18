Kherapati Vanijya standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Kherapati Vanijya declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
