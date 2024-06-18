Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kherapati Vanijya standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore
Net profit of Kherapati Vanijya declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.15 -7 0.580.62 -6 OPM %28.5733.33 -51.7259.68 - PBDT0.040.05 -20 0.300.37 -19 PBT0.040.05 -20 0.300.37 -19 NP0.030.04 -25 0.220.29 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sebi invites application to hire executive director on 3-year contract

Gunny Chem Tex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanverdhi Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jayant (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

D L X reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon