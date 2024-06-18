Business Standard
Gunny Chem Tex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 3300.00% to Rs 1.02 crore
Net Loss of Gunny Chem Tex India reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3300.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1326.47% to Rs 9.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1041.12% to Rs 12.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.020.03 3300 12.211.07 1041 OPM %56.86-66.67 -91.5684.11 - PBDT0.58-0.02 LP 11.180.91 1129 PBT0.58-0.02 LP 11.180.91 1129 NP-0.90-0.25 -260 9.700.68 1326
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

