Kia India signs Airtel Business for its Kia Connect 2.0 platform

Commenting on this, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, As part of our 2.0 transition, we are introducing the OTA (Over-the-Air) Kia Connect Diagnostics, unlocking the possibilities of Software-Defined Vehicles where IoT technology becomes fundamental to our offerings. We are excited to partner with Airtel Business whose future-ready solutions will seamlessly integrate with our vehicles, ensuring robust data security and privacy. With Airtel's extensive network, we will further enhance the customer experience that Kia is renowned for and deliver global technologies tailored for the Indian consumer. This collaboration will empower Kia vehicle owners with advanced analytics and real-time insights, providing essential metrics.
