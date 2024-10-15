Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EC announces poll dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand

EC announces poll dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
The Election Commission of India today unveiled the schedule for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Voters in Maharashtra will head to the polls on November 20, 2024, to elect representatives for 288 assembly seats in a single-phase election. Meanwhile, Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats will be contested over two phases on November 13 and November 20, 2024.

By-elections will be held for 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats spread across 15 states on November 13 and November 20.

The vote counting for all these elections is scheduled for November 23.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Maharashtra's assembly term ends on November 26, 2024, and Jharkhand's assembly term concludes on January 5, 2025.

The announcement sets the stage for a significant electoral event, drawing national attention as parties prepare to campaign intensively in the coming weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tata Neu

Tata AIA Life nets Rs 25 cr premium since starting policy sale on Neu App

Premium(From left) James Robinson, Simon Johnson, and Daron Acemoglu are the winners of 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics

Institutions rule: COCD's path to the Nobel in economics this year

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs profit beats estimates as bond sales boost investment banking

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan; first visit in nine yrs

Insurance

Term insurance for self-employed: Get 10-15X cover, add premium waiver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon