Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.05%

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 2.05% at 1079.05 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Ltd rose 5.42%, Sobha Ltd gained 5.11% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd jumped 3.59%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 77.00% over last one year compared to the 26.99% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.44% and Nifty Auto index is down 0.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.28% to close at 25057.35 while the SENSEX has slid 0.19% to close at 81820.12 today.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

