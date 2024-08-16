KIC Metaliks standalone net profit declines 47.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.03% to Rs 178.97 croreNet profit of KIC Metaliks declined 47.53% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.03% to Rs 178.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 229.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales178.97229.53 -22 OPM %4.023.60 -PBDT4.535.60 -19 PBT0.811.92 -58 NP0.851.62 -48
