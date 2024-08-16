Oxford Industries standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.58% to Rs 0.60 croreNet profit of Oxford Industries declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.58% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.89 -33 OPM %1.674.49 -PBDT0.010.04 -75 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content