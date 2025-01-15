Business Standard

Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of factory unit at Ambernath

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Kilburn Engineering has completed the transfer of factory unit situated at Plot No. B/78/1, M.I.D.C, Anand Nagar, Additional Ambernath Industrial Area, Ambernath (East) - 421 506, Thane, Maharashtra along with certain identified assets in the Factory Unit, including, Plant, Machinery, Office Building, Work Area/Shed, Amenities and Equipment(s) in accordance with binding term sheet dated 12 July 2024 and the ownership of the said unit was transferred to the Company, on 14 January 2025.

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 7,450 equity shares under ESOP

NESCO successfully bids for National Highways Logistics Management project

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 1276.92% in the December 2024 quarter

MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 708.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

