NESCO successfully bids for National Highways Logistics Management project

NESCO announced that National Highways Logistics Management has declared the Company as Highest Bidder and has accepted the company's proposal for Developing, Operating and Maintaining of Wayside Amenities on Raipur-Visakhapatnam Expressway on Lease Basis for a 30 year period.
The total cost the Company has to incur for development of Wayside Amenities is estimated at ~ Rs. 50 crore for each of the 4 sites.
The estimated annualised revenue from 4 sites is ~ Rs. 300 crore from year 4 of operations.
The annual lease rent is Rs. 3.34 crores for 4 sites with fixed annual revision basis increase in WPI and CPI.
