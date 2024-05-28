Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kingfa Science &amp; Technology (India) standalone net profit declines 8.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 404.42 crore
Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) declined 8.38% to Rs 33.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 404.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 365.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.50% to Rs 122.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 1487.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1403.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales404.42365.59 11 1487.721403.70 6 OPM %12.5814.96 -12.449.12 - PBDT50.5752.88 -4 182.57123.73 48 PBT45.1949.26 -8 164.19109.59 50 NP33.5536.62 -8 122.5281.41 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kingfa Science &amp; Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 20.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Clean Science &amp; Technology consolidated net profit declines 12.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Clean Science &amp; Technology consolidated net profit declines 25.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Strides Pharma Science reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Adinath Textiles standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Acrow India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Monotype India standalone net profit declines 74.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Negative Cues From Equities Drag INR Lower; Soft Dollar Cap Sharp Losses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon