Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 11.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 11.50% to Rs 39.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.97% to Rs 416.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 338.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.416.44338.6613.7914.6657.7450.5552.4346.9639.0735.04