Altair partners with LTTS to revolutionize digital twin technology landscape

Establish center of excellence to deliver cutting-edge digital twin capabilities to customers Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, and L&T Technology Services jointly announced the establishment of a digital twin center of excellence (CoE) to accelerate digital transformation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The CoE will deliver cutting-edge digital twin capabilities to joint customers worldwide across mobility, hi-tech, and sustainability segments, enabling premier digital twin solutions for enhanced innovation and efficiency. The CoE will help organizations learn the latest methodologies and technologies in the areas of: AI-powered engineering to transform products, systems, and processes Innovation labs to simulate new use cases

Predictive maintenance

Rapid product development to reduce cycle time for physical prototyping

Hands-on training

LTTS has extensive experience in digital twin technology with multiple CoEs across its design centers. Its Digital Twin for Line Operations enhances performance through virtual commissioning, efficiency monitoring, predictive maintenance, and root cause analysis using real-time and historical data. It supports strategic digital transformations and offers modular implementation and role-based access. Additionally, LTTS has engineered a digital twin with over 54 machine learning algorithms to automate oil rig operations.

LTTS has already utilized Altair's leading total digital twin portfolio covering solutions from both the Altair HyperWorks design and simulation platform and Altair RapidMiner data analytics and AI platform for multiple diverse use cases, including:

?-? Motor, battery, and gear box systems

?-? Automotive electrical systems

?-? Heart attack and stroke risk prediction

?-? Data-driven automotive production line performance

?-? Data-driven wind power forecasting

Altair's one total twin solution combined with the company's domain expertise empowers organizations to become more efficient and deploy digital twin technology when and where they need it from preproduction conceptual design through in-service performance.

