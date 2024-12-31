Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Rites Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2024.

Rites Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2024.

KIOCL Ltd surged 12.25% to Rs 386.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 75284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8659 shares in the past one month.

 

Rites Ltd soared 10.36% to Rs 295. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd spiked 9.70% to Rs 614.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13991 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

ISRO

India attempts first space docking for lunar missions, eyes elite club

Delhi metro

DMRC, NCRTC get record ridership, give driving training to women in 2024

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts lower at 78,000; IT, Cons dur stocks drag, Pharma climbs

Dallewal

LIVE news: Punjab govt seeks 3 days more from SC to shift farmer leader Dallewal to hospital

South Africa flag

South Africa-India in 2024: 30th anniversary of resumed diplomatic ties

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd gained 7.47% to Rs 5150.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5432 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd added 5.56% to Rs 488.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51952 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shriram Properties gains on sale of 3.9-acre land parcel

Shriram Properties gains on sale of 3.9-acre land parcel

Indo Tech Transformers bags contract for supplying three transformers worth Rs 32 crore

Indo Tech Transformers bags contract for supplying three transformers worth Rs 32 crore

KP Green Engg gains on bagging order worth Rs 166 crore

KP Green Engg gains on bagging order worth Rs 166 crore

Indices pare some losses; consumer durables shares slide

Indices pare some losses; consumer durables shares slide

US dollar index speculators increase net long position

US dollar index speculators increase net long position

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon