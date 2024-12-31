Business Standard

US dollar index speculators increase net long position

US dollar index speculators increase net long position

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators increase net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 6492 contracts in the data reported through December 24, 2024, showing an increase of 851 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indian economy shows resilience despite uncertain global backdrop: RBI's financial stability report

Promax Power hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 55.43 cr

Century Enka CFO K. G. Ladsaria resigns

U.S. Stock Markets Close Lower despite Strong Annual Performance

Volumes spurt at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd counter

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

