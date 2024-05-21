Kitex Garments consolidated net profit rises 499.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.11% to Rs 173.05 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 2.12% to Rs 56.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 616.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 557.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kitex Garments rose 499.11% to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.11% to Rs 173.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.173.0597.71616.92557.0019.95-6.6516.2910.9334.9110.55107.43100.4629.835.4186.7279.2620.133.3656.3357.55