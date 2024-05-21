Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 40.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 19.08 croreNet profit of Aaron Industries rose 40.36% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 19.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.22% to Rs 6.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 63.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
