KMEW signs MoUs worth Rs 1560 cr

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

At the India Maritime Week 2025

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works announced the signing of multiple high impact Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mumbai Port Authority, V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority and Maharashtra Maritime Board valued at Rs. 1,560 crore at India Maritime Week 2025 held in Mumbai from 27 October to 31 October 2025.

These MoU contains providing of various services in the Maritime Industry such as Chartering along with Manning, Operation, Maintenance and complete Technical Management of 6 Nos. of conventional Harbour Tug for 7 (Seven) years and 1 No. of GTTP compliance Battery Operated Harbour Tug for 15 (Fifteen) Years, chartering and hiring of 2 (Two) Nos. of dock tugs and 2 (Two) Nos. of Security Patrol Boats for Seven Years, Facilitating MMB to extend support by providing Ship building and ship repairing facilities.

 

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

