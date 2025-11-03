Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors records 13% YoY rise in October'25 motorcycle sales

Eicher Motors records 13% YoY rise in October'25 motorcycle sales

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Eicher Motors has reported 13% jump in total motorcycle sales to 124,951 units in October 2025 from 110,574 units in October 2024.

Sales of models with engine capacity upto 350cc added up 110,874 units (up 14% YoY) and that of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc aggregated to 14,077 units (up 2% YoY). The companys International Business recorded sales of 8,107 units, down 7% YoY.

Eicher Motors further informed that its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has recorded 13.2% rise in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 8,050 units in October 2025 from 7,112 units sold in October 2024.

 

While domestic sales increased by 6.9% YoY to 7,070 units, exports grew manifold, by 133.7% YoY, to 701 units in October 2025.

Sales of Volvo trucks & buses jumped by 38.8% to 279 units in October 2025 from 201 units in October 2024.

Also Read

China, Chinese people, China ageing population

As China ages, inheritance transfers give rise to family disputes

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

LIVE news updates: PM Modi launches ₹1 trillion RDI fund to boost private sector innovation

voting

Bihar's Chormara declared Naxal-free, villagers to vote after 2 decades

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Ola Electric among top 10 stock losers in October; full list, strategy here

urban company share price in focus

Urban Company shares slip 7% as Q2 loss widens; check details

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.42% to Rs 1,205.22 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,101.4 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total revenue from operations rose 14.76% year on year to Rs 5,041.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Shares of Eicher Motors rose 0.70% to Rs 7,054.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JK Cement slips as Q2 PAT halves QoQ to Rs 161 cr; EBITDA margin expands to 15.1%

JK Cement slips as Q2 PAT halves QoQ to Rs 161 cr; EBITDA margin expands to 15.1%

Amazon's AI-Fueled Rally Lifts Wall Street as Fed Caution Tempers Gains

Amazon's AI-Fueled Rally Lifts Wall Street as Fed Caution Tempers Gains

ZEN Technologies surges after bagging orders worth Rs 289 crore from Defence Ministry

ZEN Technologies surges after bagging orders worth Rs 289 crore from Defence Ministry

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon