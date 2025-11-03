Shriram Properties signs JDA for residential project in Bengaluru

With GDV potential of over Rs 350 cr
Shriram Properties has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for ~5 acres of land parcel in Bannerghatta Road, South Bengaluru. The Company plans to develop an exclusive villament community with an estimated GDV potential of over Rs 350 crore.
Strategically located in one of Bengaluru's most sought-after residential corridors, this project will offer a refined living experience that blends elegant architecture, expansive green landscapes, and thoughtfully curated modern amenities. Each villament will be designed to provide abundant natural light and ventilation, while maintaining a strong connection to its landscape surroundings - reflecting SPL's commitment to creating sustainable and contemporary urban homes.
The location offers exceptional connectivity, a thriving social infrastructure, and a balance of urban convenience with natural tranquility, making it one of Bengaluru's most preferred residential destinations. The project is expected to be launched during FY26 and will further strengthen SPL's expanding mid premium housing portfolio in Bengaluru.
This project underscores SPL's asset-light growth strategy and its focus on value-accretive partnerships in high-demand locations, aligned with the company's broader vision of delivering quality, community centric, and environmentally conscious living spaces that resonate with evolving urban lifestyles.
