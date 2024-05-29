KMG Milk Food standalone net profit rises 41.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 1.20 croreNet profit of KMG Milk Food rose 41.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.26% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 85.33% to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
