Switching Technologies Gunther standalone net profit declines 79.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.45% to Rs 1.95 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 11.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.65% to Rs 8.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Switching Technologies Gunther declined 79.45% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.45% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.952.938.6811.52-103.59-68.26-106.45-87.93-1.59-1.99-8.73-10.12-1.61-2.01-8.81-10.184.0119.51-3.1911.34