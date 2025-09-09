Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works bags work order of Rs 47.59 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works bags work order of Rs 47.59 cr

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has received a work order from Deendayal Port Authority for Dredging in Approach Channel, Turning Circle, Berth Pockets surrounding of Landing Pontoon, etc. for maintaining 6.8m BCD from the existing dredged level at Ghogha Ro-Ro Terminal -Gujarat. The work order shall be executed over a period of 12 months and is valued at Rs 47.59 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

UTI AMC allots 8,896 equity shares under ESOS

Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 44,688 equity shares under ESOS

Tata Technologies allots 32,173 equity shares under Long Term Incentive Scheme

Tata Power and Tata Passenger inaugurate Mumbai's first large scale EV charging hub

Gopal Snacks gains on expansion in south & north India

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

