KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 139.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 1414.00 croreNet profit of KNR Constructions rose 139.90% to Rs 353.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 147.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 1414.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1245.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.73% to Rs 777.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 458.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 4429.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4062.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
