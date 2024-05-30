Business Standard
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 24.42% to Rs 248.25 crore
Net Loss of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 12.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.42% to Rs 248.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 29.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.68% to Rs 923.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1045.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales248.25328.46 -24 923.521045.68 -12 OPM %-3.671.15 -3.252.01 - PBDT-4.83-4.59 -5 0.10-18.51 LP PBT-12.26-12.74 4 -29.78-46.82 36 NP-12.83-10.29 -25 -21.97-29.60 26
First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

