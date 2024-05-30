3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 52.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.00% to Rs 23.00 croreNet profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 52.93% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.55% to Rs 32.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.86% to Rs 74.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content