Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 16.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 343.65 croreNet profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 16.77% to Rs 50.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 343.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales343.65302.40 14 OPM %27.7928.19 -PBDT91.7981.35 13 PBT67.4058.39 15 NP50.6943.41 17
