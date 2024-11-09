Ginni Filaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 93.36 croreNet profit of Ginni Filaments reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 93.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales93.3683.52 12 OPM %2.586.72 -PBDT0.632.68 -76 PBT-3.31-1.01 -228 NP0.08-10.87 LP
