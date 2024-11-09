Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit declines 5.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 134.29 croreNet profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 5.07% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 134.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 139.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales134.29139.77 -4 OPM %19.0522.44 -PBDT30.4533.87 -10 PBT26.7830.06 -11 NP20.2121.29 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content