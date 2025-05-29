Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 4.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales rise 11.18% to Rs 356.64 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 4.83% to Rs 54.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 356.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 320.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.26% to Rs 208.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 1369.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1218.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales356.64320.79 11 1369.741218.27 12 OPM %28.3428.58 -28.1628.05 - PBDT98.8490.43 9 375.15329.69 14 PBT74.3266.91 11 277.56237.55 17 NP54.7052.18 5 208.95179.73 16

Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 74.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Grand Foundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 267.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Kilburn Office Automation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

