Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 74.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 74.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales rise 60.21% to Rs 25.57 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) rose 74.62% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.21% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 420.90% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.96% to Rs 77.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales25.5715.96 60 77.6158.37 33 OPM %5.671.94 -9.066.01 - PBDT3.550.98 262 7.501.83 310 PBT3.471.97 76 7.151.34 434 NP3.441.97 75 6.981.34 421

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Grand Foundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Grand Foundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 267.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 267.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Kilburn Office Automation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kilburn Office Automation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 57.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 57.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon