KPI Green bags 300 MWac / 405 MWdc renewable power project from Adani Group

KPI Green Energy has received orders from Adani Group entities for execution of electrical, civil and allied work for a 300 MWac / 405 MWdc project at the Khavda Hybrid Renewable Power Project, Renewable Energy Park, Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat.

The scope of work, inter alia, includes execution of electrical AC-DC works, civil works comprising pile foundation, installation of stubs, erection of module mounting structures, modules, robotic cleaning system structures and IDT stations, as well as supply of electrical DC/AC & HT equipment (other than main equipment), as detailed under the respective Service Orders and Purchase Order issued by the customer(s).

With receipt of these Service Orders and Purchase Order, the aggregate orders received by the Company from Adani Group entities in relation to the Khavda projects now stand at 834 MWac / 1,131 MWdc, including the 534 MWac / 726 MWdc order earlier intimated by the Company to the Stock Exchanges on January 16, 2026.

