Maximus International consolidated net profit declines 29.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.72% to Rs 43.45 crore

Net profit of Maximus International declined 29.50% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 43.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.43.4536.917.3610.242.803.672.263.221.962.78

