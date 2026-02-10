Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maximus International consolidated net profit declines 29.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales rise 17.72% to Rs 43.45 crore

Net profit of Maximus International declined 29.50% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 43.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales43.4536.91 18 OPM %7.3610.24 -PBDT2.803.67 -24 PBT2.263.22 -30 NP1.962.78 -29

