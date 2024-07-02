KPI Green gets nod from CEIG for multiple solar power projects

KPI Green Energy announced that it has received an approval from the chief electrical inspector (CEIG) for 15 MW of solar power projects under its captive power producer (CPP) business segment.

Meanwhile, the company has also received another approval from the chief electrical inspector (CEIG) for 13.60 MW solar power projects under the independent power producer (IPP) segment of the company.

The said project will be included in its power generation asset portfolio through Sun Drops Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 35.4% to Rs 43.04 crore on 58.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 289.36 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.08% to Rs 1,785.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The said projects were executed for its esteemed clients of KPIG Energia and Sun Drops Energia, wholly owned subsidiaries companies of the company. The approval from the chief electrical inspector (CEIG) has been received in the names of the respective clients.