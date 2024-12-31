Business Standard

KPI Green secures CEIG approval for 28.28 MW solar projects under CPP segment

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

KPI Green Energy said that it has obtained approvals from the chief electrical inspector (CEIG) for 28.28 MW of solar power projects under CPP business segment.

The said projects were executed for its esteemed client, KPI Green Energy, and KPIG Energia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Furthermore, the approval from the chief electrical inspector (CEIG) has been received in the name of the respective client.

K.P. Energy is primarily engaged in the development of the balance of plants of wind power projects and allied services related to them, along with the generation of electricity through its own wind power-generating assets and the operation and maintenance services of the BoP of wind power projects, primarily in India.

 

The companys consolidated net profit grew 19.5% to Rs 18.21 crore on 12.6% rise in net sales to Rs 127.18 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of KPI Green Energy shed 0.89% to currently trade at Rs 798.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

