Kranti Industries secures order from CNH Industrial Belgium NV

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Kranti Industries has received clearance from its customer CNH Industrial Belgium NV based in Belgium and Grand Island for the start of commercial production of the products of Agri Implements Products (NGC) (the project).

The Company has developed total 5 (five) specialised precision parts for the said project and have submitted the samples and trail batches in past 12 (Twelve) months, now the company has received the approvals from the customer and the schedules for next 4 (four) quarters. The company will ramp up its production in line with the customer requirement and will start supplies by the end of month of October, 2024 and onwards.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

