Consumer confidence improves says RBI

RBI data showed that Consumer confidence improved again after the uptrend since mid-2021 was interrupted in the previous two survey rounds; sentiments on all major economic parameters inched up in the September 2024. Current Situation Index (CSI) also improved by 0.8 points to 94.7 though it remained below the threshold level of 100. Households expressed higher confidence for the year ahead in all survey parameters.
