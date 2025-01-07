Business Standard

Krishna Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Krishna Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 98.44% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net profit of Krishna Ventures reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 98.44% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.270.64 98 OPM %1.57-26.56 -PBDT0.11-0.14 LP PBT0.07-0.18 LP NP0.07-0.22 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

