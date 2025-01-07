Business Standard

Tata Elxsi forms partnership with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories

Tata Elxsi forms partnership with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

For advancing innovation in UAVs, UAM, and eVTOLs for global markets

Tata Elxsi and the CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Strategic Partnership for Advanced Air Mobility.

This collaboration is focused on driving innovation in emerging areas such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Urban Air Mobility (UAM), and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The partnership combines NAL's deep aeronautical expertise and Tata Elxsi's technological capabilities in electrification, AI/ML, sensor fusion, and certification processes to support global and Indian markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

