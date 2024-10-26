KRN HVAC Products signs MoU with Rajasthan Govt.

For proposed investment of Rs 1,000 crKRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration announced that its subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Govt. of Rajasthan for the proposed investment of Rs 1000 crore over a period of time in various tranches for the establishment of project for the manufacturing of heat exchangers already undertaken by the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
