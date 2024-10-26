Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRN HVAC Products signs MoU with Rajasthan Govt.

KRN HVAC Products signs MoU with Rajasthan Govt.

Image

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

For proposed investment of Rs 1,000 cr

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration announced that its subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Govt. of Rajasthan for the proposed investment of Rs 1000 crore over a period of time in various tranches for the establishment of project for the manufacturing of heat exchangers already undertaken by the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: 200 up for India as Ashwin-Jadeja continue to bat

Supreme Court, SC

SC stays HC order of Rs 1 lakh cost on advocate for wasting court's time

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank net profit soars 14.5% in Q2 at Rs 11,746 cr, net profit up 6.2%

LIVE: ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raid

LIVE: ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raid

India-Germany, India Germany flag

India and Germany both regionally rooted but globally committed: Risch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon