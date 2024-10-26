Business Standard
Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 10.68 crore

Net profit of Sambhaav Media reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.689.81 9 OPM %9.5514.88 -PBDT1.451.42 2 PBT0.100.04 150 NP0.03-0.19 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

