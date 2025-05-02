Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KSB consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 595.40 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 15.70% to Rs 51.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 595.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 544.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales595.40544.20 9 OPM %11.3711.19 -PBDT82.9072.60 14 PBT69.0059.70 16 NP51.6044.60 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

