KSB consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 595.40 croreNet profit of KSB rose 15.70% to Rs 51.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 595.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 544.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales595.40544.20 9 OPM %11.3711.19 -PBDT82.9072.60 14 PBT69.0059.70 16 NP51.6044.60 16
