Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

KSB gains on bagging supply order worth Rs 267 crore

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
KSB advanced 1.57% to Rs 3,529.30 after the company has received an order of Rs 267 crore for supply of pumps for Kudankulam site, Tamil Nadu.
The scope of the order comprises supply of pumps along with accessories including motors. The sales and supply of products for the order is expected from the fourth quarter of FY 2025.
KSB (formerly known as KSB Pumps), is the manufacturer and seller of pumps, spares and valves in India. The company was established in 1960 and is presently engaged in manufacture of power driven pumps and industrial valves, cast articles of iron or steel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The companys consolidated net profit decline 1.80% to to Rs 54.90 crore in Q3 FY24 as against with Rs 55.90 crore posted in Q3 FY23. While Net sales stood at Rs 602.60 crore posted in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 14.9% year on year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

KSB Limited registers 31 per cent growth in the third quarter- Jul'23 to Sept'23

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

Sensex gains 193 pts; metal shares shine

JSW Steel forms JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty hovers below 22,000 level; pharma shares decline

Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Auto stocks edge lower

Energy shares fall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon